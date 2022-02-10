



Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.



Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

ISIN: CA14161Y2006



Anlass der Studie: Company presentation

Empfehlung: 17.49 CAD

Kursziel: BUY

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Upcoming Investor Event:

Cardiol Therapeutics to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)



On February 17, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At this forum, Cardiol Therapeutics will also present its business model and current business development.



Presentation slot:

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006)



09.00 am EST (New York, Toronto time)

03.00 pm CET (Frankfurt, Paris time)

10.00 pm HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)



Speaker: David Elsley, CEO



The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap segments around the world. Speakers on February 17, 2022 will be board members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities, security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.



The program with schedule can be found at the following link:

https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/



Registrations for this event and Cardiol Therapeutics' presentation are available at the following link:



https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8416443987095/ WN_fM2DLtC_S7eMzHfL7uYamA



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23356.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

+++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Datum (Zeitpunkt) der Fertigstellung: 10.02.2022 (11:00 Uhr) Datum (Zeitpunkt) der ersten Weitergabe: 10.02.2021 (12:20 Uhr)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°

