

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.02 billion, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $769 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Linde plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 billion or $2.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $8.30 billion from $7.27 billion last year.



Linde plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.02 Bln. vs. $769 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.98 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.36 -Revenue (Q4): $8.30 Bln vs. $7.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.70 - $2.80



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LINDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de