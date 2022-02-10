Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company," the "Club," and the "Group") has today announced a landmark multi-year partnership which will see Tezos, one of the world's most advanced and sustainable blockchains, featured on the Club's range of men's and women's training kits.

Tezos-branded training kit will be worn by the first team squad for the first time prior to this weekend's match against Southampton, introducing Manchester United fans to the partnership and Web3 technology through the Tezos blockchain.

Tezos is at the forefront of the global blockchain revolution which allows for fast, secure and efficient digital interactions without the need for intermediaries.

An original proof-of-stake blockchain, Tezos was built with an energy-efficient design that allows it to operate in a cleaner and more environmentally friendly way than other blockchains.

Tezos is also different to other blockchains in that it can seamlessly evolve, with regular updates designed and approved by its global community of users and developers.

Victoria Timpson, Manchester United's CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, said: "This is a hugely exciting partnership for Manchester United because it aligns us with one of the most advanced, reliable and sustainable blockchains in an area of technology which promises to truly revolutionise the way that everyone, including the Club and our fans, can interact.

"We are especially pleased to be partnering with one of the most eco-friendly blockchains, using technology that is energy-efficient, limits carbon emissions and lowers costs, consistent with the Club's wider efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

"Partnerships are at the core of our strength as a club, supporting the drive for success on the pitch, and we are delighted to welcome Tezos as the latest industry leader to join our family of partners."

Edward Adlard, Head of Adoption and Business Development, Tezos Ecosystem said: "Throughout its history, Manchester United has constantly evolved, with the support of its huge and diverse global community of fans and partners. Tezos will enable Manchester United to use blockchain and Web3 to transform fan, player, team, and partner engagement.

"The decision by the world's greatest football club to select Tezos as its blockchain of choice is further validation that thoughtful design paired with strong security, low gas fees, and community-led innovation are the essential factors driving the next wave of adoption in the new digital revolution."

In addition to the Tezos branding on the Club's training kit, the partnership will also include several new fan experiences built on the Tezos blockchain and a pledge to support Manchester United Foundation with ongoing donations in tez, the native currency of the Tezos blockchain,to train, educate and inspire young people within the local community.

For more information on the partnership and to learn more about blockchains click here www.manutd.com/en/Partners/Global/Tezos or www.tezos.com/manutd

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 144-year heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

About TEZOS

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow's innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About TEZOS FOUNDATION

The Tezos Foundation is a Swiss non-profit foundation that supports the development and long-term success of the Tezos protocol, an energy efficient blockchain with the ability to evolve by upgrading itself. For more information, please visit www.tezos.foundation.

About Manchester United Foundation

Manchester United Foundation uses football to engage and inspire young people to build a better life for themselves and unite the communities in which they live. Dedicated staff deliver football coaching, educational programmes and personal development, providing young people with opportunities to change their lives for the better. Find out more: www.mufoundation.org

