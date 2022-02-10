Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) -MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that MineHub and Sumitomo Corporation ("SC") are collaborating with the shared goal of bringing efficiency, transparency and responsibility to industrial supply chains, with an initial focus on mining & metals.

SC and MineHub have been in discussions since 2020 and have been closely collaborating on product development since then. Under the partnership, SC and MineHub will continue to expand the MineHub core platform services with innovative solutions and value propositions. SC will promote the MineHub platform and solutions to its vast network of suppliers, customers and partners across the globe. MineHub will move to incorporate its existing presence in Japan, and expand its operations there further in order to support its growing market presence.

Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO of MineHub, said "Sumitomo Corporation is one of the most prestigious and internationally recognised Japanese institutions. It is a large conglomerate with a formidable presence in the global non-ferrous metals market. Being able to team up with such an influential company and talented people is an incredible opportunity that will bring benefits to industrial supply chains everywhere - and to the planet."

The partnership will enable SC and its customers and suppliers to use the MineHub platform to unlock value through digitalisation. This includes for instance operational cost savings, emissions reduction, supply chain resilience and working capital optimisation.

About Sumitomo Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation is a leading Fortune 500 global trading and business investment company with 134 locations (Japan: 22, Overseas: 112) in 65 countries and regions. The entire SC Group consists of more than 900 companies. SC conducts commodity transactions in all industries utilizing worldwide networks, provides customers with financing, serves as an organizer and a coordinator for various projects, and invests in companies to promote greater growth potential. SC's core business areas include six business units: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics, and one initiative: Energy Innovation.

Our corporate message, "Enriching lives and the world", was created to encapsulate our vision for sustainability in the next 100 years. Our business, as well as our relationship with our stakeholders, has expanded on a global scale. Our mission is to grow sustainably alongside society, pursue development for the world, and enable better lives for all. For more information, please visit: https://www.sumitomocorp.com/en/jp.

About MineHub Technologies

MineHub is an open, enterprise-grade platform for digital trade, bringing efficiency, transparency and responsibility to mining and metals supply chains. MineHub connects the many parties involved in a physical commodity transaction in a digitally integrated workflow, operating on the basis of shared information secured by a global enterprise blockchain network. Users of MineHub are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to customer needs and have confidence in the resilience, security and compliance of their operations.

