Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Reports 2021 Net Income of $12.4 billion and Distributable Earnings of $6.3 billion

Brookfield Announces Dividend Increase of 8%

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) today announced record financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021.



Nick Goodman, Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield, stated, "Today Brookfield reported our best results to date. We generated $12.4 billion of net income and $6.3 billion of distributable earnings in what was a record year. This was driven by $71 billion of capital inflows, strong performance from principal investments, and significant carried interest and gains generated from $42 billion of asset sales. The scale and quality of our businesses, combined with their cash generating profile and embedded inflation protection, will provide us with a strong tailwind as we continue into 2022."

Operating Results

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income1 $ 3,461 $ 1,815 $ 12,388 $ 707 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders2 $ 1,118 $ 643 $ 3,966 $ (134 ) Net income (loss) per Brookfield share2 0.66 0.40 2.39 (0.12 ) Funds from operations2,3 $ 1,729 $ 2,096 $ 7,558 $ 5,180 Per Brookfield share2,3 1.04 1.34 4.67 3.27 Distributable earnings2,3 $ 1,301 $ 1,632 $ 6,282 $ 4,220

Consolidated basis - includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. See Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 8 and Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO and Distributable Earnings on page 5.

Funds from operations ("FFO") and net income totaled $7.6 billion and $12.4 billion for the year, respectively, reflecting significant increases over the prior year. Growth in our asset manager earnings, strong same store growth from our principal investments, and gains on asset monetizations all contributed to increases during the year.

Distributable earnings ("DE") were $1.3 billion for the quarter and $6.3 billion for the year, a 49% increase compared to last year. The increase was driven by higher fee-related earnings from the significant capital inflows and capital deployment efforts, and the close to doubling of both our realized carried interest and disposition gains on our principal investments. DE before realizations was $1.1 billion for the quarter and $3.5 billion for the year, a 29% increase from last year, demonstrating the stable and growing stream of our recurring cash flows.

Regular Dividend Declaration

The Board declared an 8% increase in the quarterly dividend to US$0.14 per share (representing $0.56 per annum) payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 28, 2022. The Board also declared the regular monthly and quarterly dividends on its preferred shares.

Operating Highlights

We continued to raise significant amounts of capital with inflows of $27 billion during the quarter and $71 billion for the full year.

Both our fourth flagship real estate fund and our inaugural Global Transition Fund have raised approximately $12 billion to date, with final closes expected in the coming months. We held a final close in the fourth quarter for our $16 billion opportunistic credit fund, which is the largest fund we have ever raised for this strategy. Our sixth flagship private equity fund has started fundraising and we expect a first close in the coming months. Our fourth flagship infrastructure fund is approximately 75% committed, and we have now launched fundraising for the next vintage.

We made significant progress across our complementary strategies, raising $45 billion during the year across 35+ product offerings. We successfully closed on two large-block reinsurance agreements during the year and are now deploying a portion of that capital across our various credit strategies.

Fee-bearing capital now totals $364 billion, an increase of approximately $53 billion compared to last year. This contributed to a 33% increase in fee-related earnings over the prior year.

Fee-related earnings were $552 million in the quarter, and $1.9 billion for the year, representing a 33% increase over last year. We also currently have approximately $40 billion of additional committed but un-invested capital across our strategies that will earn approximately $400 million of fees annually once deployed.

We surfaced $42 billion of capital from asset sales during the year, earning $16 billion of gross gains; $12 billion for our clients and $4 billion of earnings from realizations for Brookfield.

We realized a record level of carried interest during the year of $1.7 billion and we expect the strong performance to continue as our earlier vintage funds mature and we execute on our capital recycling initiatives. Additionally, the disposition of principal investments contributed to significant disposition gains of $2.1 billion during the year.

We generated $5.0 billion of carried interest during the year driven by the execution of our business plans across our underlying investments and the resulting value appreciation. This increased the total accumulated unrealized carried interest balance to $7.7 billion, an increase of 107% over the year. This amount will be recorded into income over time, as we monetize the investments and return capital to our clients.

Annualized fee revenues and target carried interest now stand at a run-rate of $7.8 billion annually.

Annualized fee revenues are now $3.8 billion, an increase of 15% over the last year, driven by the significant growth in our Asset Manager. Gross target carried interest is $4.0 billion.

As at December 31, 2021, we had $92 billion of capital available to deploy into new investments.

We continue to source attractive investment opportunities across the business, leveraging our global reach, operational expertise, and access to scale capital. During the year we deployed $61 billion of capital into a variety of opportunities. Deployable capital at year end includes approximately $15 billion of cash, financial assets and undrawn lines of credit in BAM and our affiliates, as well as $77 billion of uncalled fund commitments available for new transactions. During the year, we bolstered our liquidity through the sale or partial sale of mature investments as well as opportunistically issuing long-dated, low coupon, corporate bonds. Subsequent to the end of the year, we further strengthened our liquidity position by issuing $400 million of 30-year green bonds at 3.63% and raised an additional $400 million by re-opening our 2028 notes at 2.55%. With the new issuances, our corporate borrowings have a weighted average cost of capital of 4.16% and a remaining term to maturity of 13.7 years.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited

(US$ millions)

December 31 December 31 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,694 $ 9,933 Other financial assets 16,546 17,730 Accounts receivable and other 33,718 24,845 Inventory 11,415 10,360 Equity accounted investments 46,100 41,327 Investment properties 100,865 96,782 Property, plant and equipment 115,489 100,009 Intangible assets 30,609 24,658 Goodwill 20,227 14,714 Deferred income tax assets 3,340 3,338 Total Assets $ 391,003 $ 343,696 Liabilities and Equity Corporate borrowings $ 10,875 $ 9,077 Accounts payable and other 56,165 53,041 Non-recourse borrowings in entities that we manage 165,057 139,324 Subsidiary equity obligations 3,837 3,699 Deferred income tax liabilities 20,328 15,913 Equity Non-controlling interests in net assets $ 88,386 $ 86,804 Preferred equity 4,145 4,145 Common equity 42,210 134,741 31,693 122,642 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 391,003 $ 343,696



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 21,787 $ 17,088 $ 75,731 $ 62,752 Direct costs1 (16,631 ) (12,859 ) (57,563 ) (47,386 ) Other income and gains 21 481 3,099 785 Equity accounted income (loss) 633 625 2,451 (79 ) Expenses Interest (2,044 ) (1,889 ) (7,604 ) (7,213 ) Corporate costs (30 ) (27 ) (116 ) (101 ) Fair value changes 1,980 175 5,151 (1,423 ) Depreciation and amortization (1,739 ) (1,536 ) (6,437 ) (5,791 ) Income tax (516 ) (243 ) (2,324 ) (837 ) Net income $ 3,461 $ 1,815 $ 12,388 $ 707 Net income (loss) attributable to: Brookfield shareholders $ 1,118 $ 643 $ 3,966 $ (134 ) Non-controlling interests 2,343 1,172 8,422 841 $ 3,461 $ 1,815 $ 12,388 $ 707 Net income (loss) per share2 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.40 $ 2.39 $ (0.12 ) Basic 0.69 0.41 2.47 (0.12 )

Direct costs exclude depreciation and amortization expenses disclosed above. Adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effective April 1, 2020.



SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO AND DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 3,461 $ 1,815 $ 12,388 $ 707 Financial statement components not included in FFO: Equity accounted fair value changes and other non-FFO items1 432 377 1,355 3,170 Fair value changes (1,980 ) (175 ) (5,151 ) 1,423 Depreciation and amortization 1,739 1,536 6,437 5,791 Deferred income taxes 292 (12 ) 1,210 81 Realized disposition gains in fair value changes or prior periods 394 831 2,861 1,554 Non-controlling interests2 (2,609 ) (2,276 ) (11,542 ) (7,546 ) Funds from operations3,4 $ 1,729 $ 2,096 $ 7,558 $ 5,180 Less: total disposition gains (351 ) (810 ) (3,082 ) (1,552 ) Less: net invested capital FFO (685 ) (644 ) (1,862 ) (1,852 ) Less: realized carried interest, net (141 ) (231 ) (715 ) (348 ) Corporate activities (152 ) (144 ) (592 ) (539 ) Distributions from investments 660 598 2,198 1,846 Equity-based compensation 30 25 119 94 Preferred share dividends (38 ) (37 ) (157 ) (142 ) Distributable earnings before realizations3 1,052 853 3,467 2,687 Realized carried interest, net5 141 231 715 348 Disposition gains from principal investments 108 548 2,100 1,185 Distributable earnings3 $ 1,301 $ 1,632 $ 6,282 $ 4,220

Other non-FFO items correspond to amounts that are not directly related to revenue earning activities and are not normal or recurring items necessary for business operations. Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. By adjusting FFO attributable to non-controlling interests, we are able to remove the portion of FFO earned at non-wholly owned subsidiaries that is not attributable to Brookfield. Non-IFRS measure - see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 8. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Includes our share of Oaktree's distributable earnings attributable to realized carried interest.





SEGMENT FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS



Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Asset management $ 693 $ 642 $ 2,614 $ 1,776 Renewable power and transition 75 348 1,044 1,044 Infrastructure 102 104 797 569 Private equity 268 384 2,030 935 Real estate 599 478 1,185 876 Residential 117 49 258 66 Corporate (125 ) 91 (370 ) (86 ) Funds from operations1,2,3 $ 1,729 $ 2,096 $ 7,558 $ 5,180 Per share4,5 $ 1.04 $ 1.34 $ 4.67 $ 3.27

Non-IFRS measure - see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 8. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. Includes disposition gains. Adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effective April 1, 2020. Per share amounts are inclusive of dilutive effect of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares held in a consolidated subsidiary.





EARNINGS PER SHARE



Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 3,461 $ 1,815 $ 12,388 $ 707 Non-controlling interests (2,343 ) (1,172 ) (8,422 ) (841 ) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,118 643 3,966 (134 ) Preferred share dividends1 (37 ) (36 ) (148 ) (141 ) Dilutive effect of conversion of subsidiary preferred shares - 16 (26 ) 93 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders 1,081 623 3,792 (182 ) Dilutive impact of exchangeable shares of affiliate 1 - 2 - Net income (loss) available to common shareholders including dilutive impact of exchangeable shares $ 1,082 $ 623 $ 3,794 $ (182 ) Weighted average shares2 1,568.4 1,510.9 1,536.5 1,511.4 Dilutive effect of conversion of options and escrowed shares using treasury stock method2,3 and exchangeable shares of affiliate 62.7 29.8 50.4 - Shares and share equivalents2 1,631.1 1,540.7 1,586.9 1,511.4 Diluted earnings per share2,4 $ 0.66 $ 0.40 $ 2.39 $ (0.12 )

Excludes dividends paid on perpetual subordinated notes of $1 million (2020 - $1 million) and $9 million (2020 - $1 million) for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, which are recognized within net income. Adjusted to reflect the three-for-two stock split effective April 1, 2020. Includes management share option plan and escrowed stock plan. Per share amounts are inclusive of dilutive effect of mandatorily redeemable preferred shares held in a consolidated subsidiary.



DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS



Unaudited

For the periods ended December 31

(US$ millions)

Three Months Ended Years Ended 2021 2020 2021 2020 Fee-related earnings $ 552 $ 411 $ 1,899 $ 1,428 Perpetual affiliates 551 359 1,870 1,460 Corporate cash and financial assets (22 ) 163 42 377 Other principal investments 131 76 286 9 Distributions from investments 660 598 2,198 1,846 Corporate activities (152 ) (144 ) (592 ) (539 ) Preferred share dividends (38 ) (37 ) (157 ) (142 ) Add back: equity-based compensation 30 25 119 94 Distributable earnings before realizations 1,052 853 3,467 2,687 Realized carried interest, net 141 231 715 348 Disposition gains from principal investments 108 548 2,100 1,185 Distributable earnings1 $ 1,301 $ 1,632 $ 6,282 $ 4,220

Non-IFRS measure - see Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 8.



Additional Information



The Letter to Shareholders and the company's Supplemental Information for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, contain further information on the company's strategy, operations and financial results. Shareholders are encouraged to read these documents, which are available on the company's website.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, which have been prepared using IFRS, as issued by the IASB. The amounts have not been audited by Brookfield's external auditor.

Brookfield's Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our dividends can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

About Brookfield

Brookfield (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM.A) is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $690 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors.

Please note that Brookfield's previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports have been filed on EDGAR and SEDAR and can also be found in the investor section of its website at www.brookfield.com. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com or contact:

Non-IFRS and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial information are based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Funds from Operations ("FFO"). We define FFO as net income attributable to shareholders prior to fair value changes, depreciation and amortization, and deferred income taxes, and includes realized disposition gains that are not recorded in net income as determined under IFRS. FFO also includes the company's share of equity accounted investments' FFO on a fully diluted basis. FFO consists of the following components:

FFO from Operating Activities represents the company's share of revenues less direct costs and interest expenses; excludes realized carried interest and disposition gains, fair value changes, depreciation and amortization and deferred income taxes; and includes our proportionate share of FFO from operating activities recorded by equity accounted investments on a fully diluted basis. We present this measure as we believe it assists in describing our results and variances within FFO.



Realized Carried Interest represents our contractual share of investment gains generated within a private fund after considering our clients minimum return requirements. Realized carried interest is determined on third-party capital that is no longer subject to future investment performance.

Realized Disposition Gains are included in FFO because we consider the purchase and sale of assets to be a normal part of the company's business. Realized disposition gains include gains and losses recorded in net income and equity in the current period, and are adjusted to include fair value changes and revaluation surplus balances recorded in prior periods which were not included in prior period FFO.



We make reference to Distributable Earnings ("DE"), which is referring to the sum of our Asset Management segment FFO, distributions received from our ownership of investments, and disposition gains from principal investments, net of Corporate Activities FFO, equity-based compensation and preferred share dividends. This provides insight into earnings received by the company that are available for distribution to common shareholders or to be reinvested into the business.

We use FFO and DE to assess our operating results and the value of Brookfield's business and believe that many shareholders and analysts also find these measures of value to them.

We disclose a number of financial measures in this news release that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures, which include FFO and DE, should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, similar financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. We caution readers that these non-IFRS financial measures or other financial metrics are not standardized under IFRS and may differ from the financial measures or other financial metrics disclosed by other businesses and, as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and entities.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at www.brookfield.com.

