

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $191 million, or $3.55 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $3.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $245 million or $4.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $1.47 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $191 Mln. vs. $199 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $3.55 vs. $3.70 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.40 -Revenue (Q4): $1.47 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.70 to $4.00



