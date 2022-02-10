

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.41 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $1.46 billion, or $0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.94 billion or $0.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $9.46 billion from $8.61 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $2.41 Bln. vs. $1.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $9.46 Bln vs. $8.61 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COCA-COLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de