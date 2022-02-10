

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Philip Morris International (PM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2.09 billion, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $1.98 billion, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Philip Morris International reported adjusted earnings of $1.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $20.83 billion from $19.53 billion last year.



Philip Morris International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $2.09 Bln. vs. $1.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.34 vs. $1.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.33 -Revenue (Q4): $20.83 Bln vs. $19.53 Bln last year.



