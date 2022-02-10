Cumulus Neuroscience appoints Siggi Saevarsson as COO

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumulus Neuroscience (Cumulus, The Company), a leading global innovator providing real-world clinical trial data and AI-powered insights to accelerate the development of life-changing central nervous system (CNS) therapies, announces that Siggi Saevarsson has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Saevarsson is an entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in venture capital and fast-growing technology companies. His areas of expertise include product and operations management as well as corporate strategy and M&A.

He has occupied senior management roles and been on the board of directors for several high-growth start-ups, as well as working directly for Intel Corporation, Nokia, OpenWave and other telecoms technology companies. He has a degree in Computer Science and Business Administration from Copenhagen Business School and Carnegie Mellon University.

Cumulus Neuroscience CEO Ronan Cunningham commented: "We are delighted to bring Siggi on board at such an important time for Cumulus. We have a busy year ahead as we greatly expand the clinical activity for our integrated physiological and digital CNS biomarker platform. Siggi brings deep experience in scaling and growing high-technology companies and will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Cumulus realizes its full potential."

Siggi Saevarsson, newly appointed COO, added: "Cumulus has made fantastic progress and I am excited to be joining the company for the next stage of its evolution. Dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases remain an area of huge unmet need in healthcare. Cumulus' multi-modal, cloud-based technology platform has the potential to revolutionise data acquisition in neuroscience and play an important role in the development and delivery of new therapies."

About Cumulus Neuroscience

Cumulus Neuroscience is the next generation integrated physiological and digital biomarker platform for brain health. It provides critical insights and data to clinical trial, to accelerate the development and delivery of central nervous system (CNS) therapies to patients.

Our innovative platform has been designed to greatly improve the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials by allowing better and timely assessment of drug candidates earlier in development, with the aim in time to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurement of disease progression and treatment response.

Our platform has been developed to capture large amounts of real-world lab-quality data through time across multiple behavioural and physiological domains by tracking physiology, functions and symptoms in the patient's home. The platform also provides cutting-edge AI-based data analysis allowing it to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

Cumulus Neuroscience is confident that it can play an important role in assisting its pharma and biotech partners to develop transformational therapies to address multiple important neurodegenerative and neuropsychiatric diseases, where treatment options are extremely limited.

The Company is supported by highly experienced specialised investor DDF as well as LifeArc and Future Fund together with a world-class Scientific and Technical Advisory Board.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Cumulus Neuroscience

Ronan Cunningham, CEO & Co-Founder

ronan@cumulusneuro.com

Tel: +44 28 9264 6600

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Frazer Hall, Evelyn McCormack, George Underwood

cumulusneuro@medistrava.com

Tel: +44 (0)20 7638 9571