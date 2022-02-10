

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (DBD):



Earnings: -$38.2 million in Q4 vs. -$51.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.49 in Q4 vs. -$0.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.0 million or $0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.57 per share Revenue: $1.06 billion in Q4 vs. $1.11 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIEBOLD NIXDORF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de