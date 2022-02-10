

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $553.0 million, or $5.75 per share. This compares with $938.3 million, or $9.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 billion or $6.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $4.06 billion from $4.49 billion last year.



Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $553.0 Mln. vs. $938.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.75 vs. $9.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.79 -Revenue (Q4): $4.06 Bln vs. $4.49 Bln last year.



