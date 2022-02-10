Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 10
|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
|For Immediate Release
|10 February 2022
|Fidelity UCITS ICAV
|RE: Dividends
|The Directors of Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 18 February 2022, record date as of the 21 February 2022 & payment date is the 25 February 2022:
|Share Class Description
|ISIN
|Per Share Rate
|FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYXVGZ48
|0.036865
|FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF USD Income ETF
|IE00BYV1YF22
|0.033528
|FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF GBP Income ETF
|IE00BYV1YH46
|0.033812
|FIDELITY GLOBAL QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF EUR Income ETF
|IE00BMG8GR03
|0.031616
|FIDELITY US QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYXVGX24
|0.045248
|FIDELITY EUROPE QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYSX4176
|0.012836
|FIDELITY EMERGING MARKET QUALITY INCOME UCITS ETF
|IE00BYSX4739
|0.029948
|Fidelity Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Multifactor UCITS ETF
|IE00BM9GRM34
|0.020792
|Fidelity Sustainable USD EM Bond UCITS ETF
|IE00BM9GRP64
|0.046261
|Enquiries:
|Matheson
|Yvonne Lappin
|Phone: +353 1 232 2000
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de