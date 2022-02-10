- (PLX AI) - Bong Q4 revenue SEK 507 million.
- • Q4 EBIT SEK 13 million
- • Q4 net income SEK 5 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 0.03
|BONG AB: Year-end Report Q4, January-December 2021
|Bong Q4 Adjusted EBIT SEK 47 Million
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Bong AB on STO Corporate Bonds (466/21)
|Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Bong AB with
effect from 2021-12-07. Last day of trading is set to 2024-10-07. The
instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds....
|Bong Q3 Adjusted EBIT SEK 25 Million
|(PLX AI) - Bong Q3 revenue SEK 430 million.• Q3 EBIT SEK 9 million• Q3 net income SEK -3 million• Q3 EPS SEK -0.01
|BONG AB: Interim Report Q3, January-September 2021
