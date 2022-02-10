

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $357.9 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $112.3 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $326.3 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $2.93 billion from $2.55 billion last year.



Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



