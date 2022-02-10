InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: Preclinical Oncology Models Market worth $2.46 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on "Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market- By Product Type (Patient-Derived Xenograft Models (PDX), Cell Line Derived Xenograft Models, Syngeneic Models, Genetically engineered mouse models (GEMMs), Orthotopic Models, Custom Xenograft and Syngeneic Model) - Global Forecast to 2030" The report features detailed industry analysis and extensive insights on the market, exploring its significant growth factors.

According to the latest market intelligence research report by InsightAce Analytic, the global preclinical oncology models market size was valued at US$ 1,020.2 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 2,463.7 Million in 2030, recording a promising CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Request Sample Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1093

Scientists require preclinical oncology models for predicting the clinical efficacy of novel anticancer agents. The increased demand for cancer immunotherapy has provoked various preclinical and translational challenges. Hence, there is a high need for preclinical models to screen anticancer agents with robust clinical correlation accurately.

The advances in immuno-oncology, surging targeted and novel cancer therapies, increasing R&D activities in oncology and drug development, high demand for robust preclinical oncology models such as humanized & syngeneic tumor models, and the rising need to reduce translational failures in clinical trials are expected to stimulate the market growth over the forecast period. Apart from this, early identification of predictive biomarkers and the need for the rational design of combination therapies also boost the expansion of the preclinical oncology models market.

Preview for Detailed TOC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-preclinical-oncology-models-market/1093

The prominent players in the preclinical oncology models industry include:

Aragen Bioscience, vivoPharm Pty. Ltd. Bioduro, Crown Bioscience Inc., Charles River, Champion Oncology, Inc., Envigo, GenOway S.A., Hera BioLabs, MI Bioresearch Inc, Pharmatest Services, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and Other Prominent Players.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

In Dec 2021 , Crown Bioscience, a leading contract research organization (CRO) in preclinical and translational drug development services, expanded its Crown Bioscience United Kingdom facility. This expansion offers additional imaging modalities to visualize better and understand tumor progression and response to potential therapies. The additional imaging platform allows performing cutting-edge preclinical studies, offering advanced insights on potential drug candidates before clinical trials.

, Crown Bioscience, a leading contract research organization (CRO) in preclinical and translational drug development services, expanded its Crown Bioscience United Kingdom facility. This expansion offers additional imaging modalities to visualize better and understand tumor progression and response to potential therapies. The additional imaging platform allows performing cutting-edge preclinical studies, offering advanced insights on potential drug candidates before clinical trials. In Feb 2021 , Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. partnered with Kibur Medical to provide exclusive access to its implantable microdevice (IMD) for in vivo preclinical oncology studies.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. partnered with Kibur Medical to provide exclusive access to its implantable microdevice (IMD) for in vivo preclinical oncology studies. In May 2020 , BioDuro, LLC, a leading drug discovery and development services organization, announced the availability of two new preclinical models for Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) that highly resemble the clinical progression of the disease. The models include mouse and hamster species and manifest all the hallmarks of NASH disease, enabling drug developers to evaluate broad classes of drug targets, including metabolic inflammation and fibrogenic pathways alike.

Preclinical Oncology Models Market Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to be the most lucrative region of this market in the forecast years, owing to the high demand for cancer immunotherapies, increasing research funding for oncology, and the need for preclinical oncology models.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to proliferate during the analysis of the forecast period. The technological advancement in cancer diagnostic techniques & treatment, high demand for targeted therapies, and the increasing R&D initiatives in oncology clinical trials by industry players are the factors responsible for the regional market growth.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1093

The Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market Segments

The Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Product

Patient-Derived Xenograft Models (PDX)

Cell Line Derived Xenograft Models

Syngeneic Models

Genetically engineered mouse models (GEMMs)

Orthotopic Models

Custom Xenograft and Syngeneic Model

Others

The Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Application

Neuroblastoma

Prostate Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Fibrosarcoma

Kidney Cancer

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Lymphoma

Skin Cancer

Others

The Global Preclinical Oncology Models Market Estimates (Value US$ Million) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Region

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America Preclinical Oncology Models Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe Preclinical Oncology Models Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Preclinical Oncology Models Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Preclinical Oncology Models Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Preclinical Oncology Models Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2019 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For Customized Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1093

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Immuno-Oncology Cell Therapy Market

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market

Global Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

Priyanka Tilekar

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Tel: +1 551 226 6109

Asia: +91 79 72967118

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg