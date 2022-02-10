Auxin Solar filed the anti-circumvention petition against Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia, said an industry note from Philip Shen, managing director at ROTH Capital Partners.From pv magazine USA Another round of anti-circumvention cases have been filed against Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and now Cambodia, reports ROTH Capital Partners in an industry note. US-based panel assembler Auxin Solar added its name to the petition. This comes just months after the Commerce Department tossed out an earlier similar request by an anonymous group of solar companies that sought tariffs on a handful ...

