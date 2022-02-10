DGAP-News: EBD Group / Key word(s): Conference

industry gathering this spring Statistics show half of all meetings are already agreed upon 2 weeks before the event Munich, Germany - February 10, 2022. The sixteenth annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) premier springtime partnering conference will be held March 28-31, 2022, in a fully digital format. Despite the pandemic and the pivot to digital, EBD Group's role and commitment to serve the life science sector and facilitate the crucial partnerships that drive innovation remain unchanged. Using EBD Group's proven virtual event model, this year's digital conference will once more allow participants to partner remotely and safely over four days. Attendees to the 2022 event represent biotech, pharma, and investment firms from 50+ countries. Companies have over 2,700 assets available for partnering, making BIO-Europe Spring Europe's largest and most international springtime life science partnering event to attend this year. Plus, 18% of attending companies are new to the event. "Partnering in times of restricted travel and social gatherings is a challenge, particularly after two long years of countless online interactions. At BIO-Europe Spring, our prime focus continues to be connecting the international life science ecosystem. Our team worked hard to continue to innovate and produce this high value digital partnering event and facilitate a variety of informal networking opportunities," said Pam Putz, Managing Director Europe for EBD Group. "I'd like to encourage everyone to dedicate time to the digital event and block off your calendars, the same way you would have when attending physically. Think about it as if you were walking through the conference: maybe you will discover a session around a topic you are interested in or an innovative company presentation, or strike up a conversation in a networking session. The opportunities are endless!" The entire event will be accessible via one seamless digital experience on EBD Group's gold standard partneringONE(R) platform. One-to-one meetings will be expanded to a 24-hr timeframe to accommodate and facilitate meetings with delegates from around the world. In addition to one-to-one meetings, a variety of networking opportunities have been developed. Participants can engage in conversation with other attending delegates through topic-driven networking sessions, wellness activities, and program-related chats. Live digital sessions will allow participants to interact with thought leaders on a wide range of therapeutic and business development topics in real time. Once partnering opens on February 21, all registered attendees will have access to the online platform to browse the list of participating companies, delegates and posted assets looking for the next partnering opportunity. Additionally, the presentations of 100+ innovator companies will be available for viewing. Efficient partnering is a dynamic process that starts early. People planning to attend are encouraged to register soon. EBD's statistics show that more than half of all meetings are already scheduled two weeks prior to the event. Calendars fill up fast, and popular pharma companies and investors need time to review the hundreds of meeting requests they receive. Early bird pricing is available: save €500 for registering by February 21. For more information and online registration, please visit the conference website at https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring/ BIO-Europe Spring is produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global biotechnology industry, with the support of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO). For more information and live updates, follow BIO-Europe Spring on Twitter @EBDGroup or on LinkedIn. About EBD Group EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm AmericaTM, Biotech ShowcaseTM, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com. Media Contacts:

