Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) (the "Company" or "Aires"), a provider of scientifically-proven EMF modulation technology, today announced plans to further expand its marketing and product offerings into eSports, gaming, and online streaming markets.

The Aires technology was originally created for the military to improve the performance of mobile air defense radar operators by reducing the negative biological effects of long-term exposure to electromagnetic radiation ("EMR"). Record growth in 2021 increased Aires' large database of users, allowing the Company to unlock macro customer trends. A clear trend that has emerged is the potential use of Aires' products within defined groups who are also looking for performance improvements by reducing the effects of chronic EMR exposure. Such groups include digital music producers, content creators, live streamers, and gamers. Similar to military personnel, these customer segments are heavy users of connected technologies which emit EMR, and are typically exposed continuously for several hours each day.

Studies show that sustained, long-term EMR exposure leads to a reduction in cognitive functions. Symptoms include reduced focus, memory, reaction speed, concentration, mood, and energy levels, as along with chronic headaches, difficulty sleeping, and anxiety. The military air defense operators experienced a measurable decline of these performance functions which led to the inception of Aires' core technology. Gamers, specifically competitive gamers, depend heavily on peak performance in these critical areas. Further, competitive gamers struggle with burnout due to the intense mental and physical demands. According to Razer Gaming, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, the average eSports athlete experiences burn-out by the time they reach the age of 25. Aires is well-positioned to provide an effective solution to gamers, as they did with the military, that will not only protect against the long-term harmful effects of EMR but also improve immediate cognitive performance. As a result, Aires aims to become one of the foundational tools in the gamers' wellness toolkit.

"Most serious gamers spend thousands of dollars upgrading their computer hardware with the goal of achieving screaming fast, buttery-smooth gameplay. If your system experiences lag, those milliseconds are the difference between winning or losing. Gamers are now looking for ways to get an edge through mental upgrades. We see the Aires products as a way for gamers to similarly upgrade their body's hardware and help eliminate the brain lag that comes with extended periods of gaming. There is a trend of gamer-specific supplements and nootropics (cognitive enhancers or smart drugs) aimed at brain performance which are now flooding the market. Along with our own user data, we see this market trend as indicative that gamers are searching for brain optimizing solutions," says Josh Bruni, Chief Revenue Officer at Aires.

To better show the benefits experienced by gamers while using Aires products, Aires will be launching a series of video demonstrations to help visualize how the Aires technology eliminates EMR-induced stress within the brain while gaming. Aires chose to collaborate with Dr. Nicholas Dogris, a neuroscientist and certified QEEG/Brain Mapping expert and CEO of NeuroField, Inc. from Santa Barbara, CA to guide this demonstration series. Using electroencephalography ("EEG"), Dr. Dogris mapped real-time brain activity while using gaming technology and then ran the same experiment with the addition of the Aires product. The campaign focuses not only on showing the compelling before and after brain activity but also the reaction of the test gamer when they see their own physiological response to EMR exposure after only three to ten minutes.

"I did not have prior experience with Aires or their technology, so I was quite surprised at the results we were seeing. As a scientist I was intrigued, and my curiosity left me wanting to take these demos from the studio and into the lab. EMFs are a known stressor to the brain and central nervous system and the more we can do to limit exposure or reduce the effects of exposure is important to feeling and performing your best," said Dr. Dogris.

One demonstration in particular looked at the change in brain waves while using a VR headset. As consumers continue to move towards virtual and augmented reality or the Metaverse, understanding the body's biological response to a device worn so close to the brain was of importance to Aires.

"We are extremely excited about the global opportunity that exists within eSports and gaming, but when you think about the Metaverse, the reach will be far beyond gamers. Competitive gamers are like the Formula One drivers testing the latest automotive innovations in the most extreme situations prior to applying those learnings to the masses. As all humans work to understand their relationship with technology mentally, emotionally, and physically, our vision is to assist in providing balance across each of those areas from a physiological perspective. While competitive gamers are extreme users who enable Aires to learn a lot very quickly, we are also actively working to stay in front of the larger technology movement that the Metaverse is becoming," added Bruni.

The first videos of this series just wrapped filming in Los Angeles. VaynerCommerce, Aires' media partner, directed and produced the videos. The first gaming campaigns, along with the initial cuts of the video series, are expected to begin rolling out in March of 2022.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is Canadian-based nanotechnology company which has developed proprietary silicon-based microprocessors that reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). The technology was developed by a team of highly accredited scientists and confirmed by independent third-party validation including peer reviewed studies and publications in scientific journals. Aires' Lifetune products specifically target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, Wi-Fi radiation, including the rapidly expanding next-generation high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF.' Learn more at www.airestech.com .

