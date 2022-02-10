Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF) (FSE: 0GC0) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") outlines it's 2022 exploration strategy for the Company's portfolio of five projects with a focus on our 100%-owned flagship asset, Selena, where drilling will commence in April 2022. See below for additional information on each project.

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President, CEO & Director commented, "Over the past three years our team has implemented a systematic and disciplined approach to exploration, which yielded a grassroots silver-gold-lead-zinc discovery at Selena and a partnership with Nevada Gold Mines at our Swift project. We will continue to create shareholder value by sticking to these core exploration principles with the focus of allocating exploration resources to our highest value opportunity projects, beginning with a 5,500-meter spring drill campaign at our 100%-owned Selena project."





2022 Exploration Strategy

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/113327_d8b3ccb904934a98_002full.jpg

Selena

The Company's primary exploration focus in H1 2022 will be confirming the potential for a high-grade Carbonate Replacement ("CRD") silver-gold-lead-zinc ("Ag-Au-Pb-Zn") discovery with planned exploration activities outlined below (see project map HERE):

A high-resolution (25-50-meter ("m") line spacing) drone magnetics geophysical survey is scheduled for mid-February to cover the entire CRD target area. Survey will improve targeting accuracy by delineating key structural intersections

Commence a 5,500m (~8 hole) drill campaign in April that will test multiple structural intersections and fold axis, which are interpreted as the primary fluid conduits for higher-grade CRD mineralization based on the 2021 drill highlights below: 4.6m grading 421 grams per tonne ("g/t") Ag, 0.6 g/t Au, 4.4% Pb and 3.7% Zn in hole SE21-024 (Figure 1) 13.7m grading 221.1 g/t Ag, 0.1 g/t Au, 2.2% Pb and 0.5% Zn in SE21-025 4.6m grading 156.7 g/t Ag, 0.5 g/t Au, 1.2% Pb and 1.3% Zn in SE21-027 (Figure 2)







Figure 1: Conceptual long section A-A' showing the CRD target to be drilled at Selena in spring 2022 with the Butte Valley porphyry to the west and Ridgeline's original shallow-oxide discovery to the east.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/113327_d8b3ccb904934a98_003full.jpg





Figure 2: Conceptual long section B-B' located ~500m south of A-A' showing Butte Valley intercepts such as BV-05, which highlight the potential continuity of the mineralized system across the 3.0km CRD target.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/113327_d8b3ccb904934a98_004full.jpg

In 2021 the Company completed preliminary 24-hour non-kinetic bottle roll metallurgy tests across 10 composites taken from 2020 drill samples (2-millimeter diameter) with cyanide recoveries ranging from 5.9%-76.5% Au and 19.1%-50% Ag suggesting portions of the shallow oxide Au-Ag deposit are potentially amenable to heap leach processing methods. To test the potential for a vat-leaching scenario, the Company followed-up on the non-kinetic bottle rolls with a 96-hour kinetic bottle roll test using two of the better performing composites in the first round of testing. The material was ground to 75 microns (0.075-millimeter size) and returned significantly improved recoveries of 83.3% Au and 43.2% Ag.

The Company emphasizes that the metallurgy testing focused on Au-Ag only and was completed before the Ag-Au-Pb-Zn zonation patterns to the greater CRD system were understood, and as such, are considered limited in scope and not representative of the CRD system that 2021 drilling identified at depth. A Phase I flotation test on CRD mineralization as well as additional vat-leach optimization studies may be implemented upon positive confirmation of the sulfide CRD target concept in the spring drill program.



Swift

The Company executed an earn-in agreement (the "NGM Earn-In Agreement") in Q3 2021 with Nevada Gold Mines ("NGM"), where NGM can incur a minimum of US$20 million (of which US$4 million is guaranteed) in qualifying work expenditures over an initial five-year term to earn an initial 60% interest in Swift (see full press release HERE). NGM's first drill program commenced in Q4 2021 with details of the anticipated 2022 work plan below:

Initial framework drill hole (SW21-01) was completed in January 2022 to a depth of 968m with assays pending laboratory analysis (see project map HERE).

Additional NGM drill programs anticipated in 2022 with information to be released as it becomes available.

Robber Gulch

The Robber Gulch Project represents a drill-ready, shallow-oxide Au discovery in an emerging district in Idaho that includes Liberty Gold's multi-million-ounce Black Pine deposit (see project map HERE).

Low-cost acquisition ($50,000 USD) and minimal land-holding costs in 2022 ($25,000 USD) make Robber Gulch an excellent addition to the portfolio.

The Company will complete low-cost field work in H1 2022 including detailed field mapping and CSAMT geophysics with potential to add a maiden drill program in H2 2022.

The Company further to its press release dated January 26, 2022, announcing the option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Robber Gulch project from Bronco Creek Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corp has received acceptance of the transaction from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Bell Creek

The Company views the Bell Creek Project as a strategic asset with exploration activities on hold pending results of the NGM owned Ren maiden resource, located approximately 500m east of the Bell Creek property.

It is expected that NGM will release the results of the Ren resource in H1 2022 which will define the next steps for advancing the property (see project map HERE).

Carlin-East

The Carlin-East Project is only 4km north of and directly on-strike of NGM's high-grade North Leeville discovery, an extension of the multi-million-ounce Leeville-Turf mine (see project map HERE).

In 2022, the Company will continue to assess NGM's North Leeville exploration results as their drilling continues to advance towards Ridgeline's Carlin-East Project.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold-silver explorer with a proven management team and a 163 km² exploration portfolio across five projects in Nevada and Idaho, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com

