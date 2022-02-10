Zion Market Research: GLOBAL HEALTHCARE BIOMETRICS MARKET SIZE WORTH 12.35 BILLION BY 2028 | CAGR 25.09%: ZION MARKET RESEARCH

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per study of Zion Market Research, Healthcare Biometrics industry garnered revenue worth nearly US$ 3.95 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to gain returns about US$ 12.35 billion by 2028. In addition to this, Healthcare Biometrics market is prognosis to record CAGR of almost 25.09% in 2022-2028.

Apparently, prominent growth of healthcare biometrics market over forecast timespan can be credited to ability of biometrics in bringing security & convenience of healthcare service providers as well as patients. In addition to this, growing demand for remote patient monitoring activities along with rigorous need for biometric authentication in healthcare sector will enhance expansion of healthcare biometrics industry over ensuing years. Remote healthcare monitoring of patients through biometric readings facilitates medical interventions in real time, thereby creating lucrative growth avenues for healthcare biometrics industry. Biometrics in healthcare sector is used for improving patient outcomes and workforce efficiency. Rise in penetration of smartphone supported by Internet of Things and Big Data analytics tools has enhanced use of biometrics in healthcare sector. This will expand scope of healthcare biometrics market growth.

Some of key participants have strongly leveraged market size and are likely to do so even in next couple of years. They include Lumidigm, NEC Corporation, Crossmatch Technologies, Inc., BIO-key International Inc., Cogent Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Morpho, Inc., Suprema Inc., Imprivata, Inc., and ZKteco, Inc.

Multi-Factor Authentication To Lead Technology Segment In 2022-2028:

Growth of Multi-factor authentication segment over forecast timespan is subject to ability of multi-factor authentication biometric technique in offering scalable & tiered security levels that can be installed for controlling easy access to sensitive healthcare information. Multi-factor authentication is deployed for monitoring medical databases, authenticity of healthcare information, and identifying & tracking other vital information regarding health & medical history of patient.

North American Market Growth Trajectory To Witness Upward Trend In Forecasting Timeframe:

Regional market expansion over forecast timeline can be due to rise in frauds & crimes observed in medical sector. Technical glitches experienced in various kinds of healthcare authentication instruments have enhanced popularity and use of biometrics in healthcare sector across sub-continent. Apart from this, setting up of new healthcare units such as clinics, ambulatory or outpatient care centers, and hospitals in the U.S. and Canada will prompt regional market upsurge over years ahead.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Growth Momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.09% Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered 10 companies with scope for including additional 15 companies upon request Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The global healthcare biometrics market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Single-factor Authentication

Palm Geometry Recognition

Face Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Iris Recognition

Signature Recognition

Vein Recognition

Behavioral Recognition

Others

Multi-factor Authentication

Biometrics with PIN

Biometric Card

Others

By End-User

Healthcare Institutions

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Clinical laboratories

By Application

Care Provider Authentication

Home/Remote Patient Monitoring

Patient Identification & Tracking

Pharmacy Dispensing

Medical Record Security & Data Center Security

Others

