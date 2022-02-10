DGAP-News: Douglas GmbH / Key word(s): Conference

Douglas GmbH: Release of results for the first quarter 2021/22 (ending 31 December 2021) on 17 February 2022



10.02.2022 / 14:34

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Release of results for the first quarter 2021/22 (ending 31 December 2021) on 17 February 2022

Düsseldorf, 10 February 2022. Douglas, Europe's leading premium beauty platform, will release its results for the first quarter 2021/22 on 17 February 2022.

The results release and accompanying presentation will be available through the Investor Relations website (http://ir.douglas.de/).

A conference call on the results will be held at 11:00 a.m. CET on 17 February 2022.

Please use this link to participate in the Webcast only (also available on our website ).

To participate in the Audio Conference and Webcast, please use the following dial-in details:

- Webcast

- Conference Call:

Germany: +49 69 201744220

United Kingdom: +44 20 30092470

United States: +1 8774230830

Participant dial-in code: 30906067#

ABOUT DOUGLAS:

DOUGLAS is the leading premium beauty platform in Europe. Offering more than 160,000 beauty and lifestyle products in online shops, the beauty marketplace and over 2,000 stores, DOUGLAS inspires customers to live their own kind of beauty by offering a previously unparalleled assortment. The continued expansion of the fast-growing e-commerce business is the focus of the FORWARDBEAUTY.DigitalFirst strategy programme. In fiscal year 2020/2021, DOUGLAS generated sales of 3.1 billion euros in the areas of perfumery, decorative cosmetics, skin and hair care as well as nutritional supplements, health and accessories.

More information is available at https://corporate.douglas.de/investors/?lang=en.

10.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

