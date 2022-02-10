

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended February 5 and inflation data for January are due at 8:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The greenback was worth 115.78 against the yen, 1.1435 against the euro, 1.3576 against the pound and 0.9243 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de