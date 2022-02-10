360Learning, the global collaborative learning SaaS leader, today announced the appointment of Caroline Gaffney to the 360Learning Board of Directors, effective 8 February 2022, as its second independent director. Following the appointment of Ms. Gaffney, the Board will comprise 10 directors.

Nick Hernandez, founder and CEO at 360Learning, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming Caroline to our growing team of independent board members. Caroline's long history of leading product at companies like LinkedIn and Instagram and her imaginative approach to creating user-first experiences for learners is something we admire at 360Learning. This unique approach will be essential in guiding us to make Collaborative Learning more accessible to everyone."

Ms. Gaffney is VP of Product and Chief of Staff to the CEO at LinkedIn. She initially began working for the tech company in 2010, where she spent six years as Director of Product Management before moving to Instagram to build and scale the company's growth team. She then moved back to LinkedIn where she has been for four years now. Prior to moving into tech, Ms. Gaffney worked at McKinsey and Gap Inc, after attending Princeton University and Harvard Business School.

Throughout her career in the tech industry, Ms.Gaffney has led products which have helped democratize access to creation, unlocking the ability for anyone to share their knowledge. This mission to help people learn from one another is central to both 360Learning and LinkedIn, and Ms. Gaffney will be able to bring this perspective to 360Learning as it develops its product to empower the corporate learning creator economy.

Ms. Gaffney is joining the board at an inflexion point for 360Learning. Last year, the company announced a $200 million growth investment led by Sumeru (Sumeru Equity Partners), SoftBank Vision Fund 2, and Silver Lake Waterman. Recently, it announced its first acquisition of the UK's leading and top-rated learning management system (LMS) Looop. This is part of 360Learning's aim to usher in a new era of collaborating learning, using best-in-class technology and data-driven decision making to transform employees and businesses around the world.

Caroline Gaffney, Board Member at 360Learning, said: "I'm excited to join such an impressive team during a time when the training needs of companies and their employees are changing rapidly. Throughout my career, I've been excited about how technology products can transform experiences and solve real user needs. 360Learning is doing this by innovating in the corporate learning market. Instead of traditional enterprise software and courses, 360Learning's platform helps make learning more accessible and enables people within an organization to unlock their knowledge in a simple, intuitive way."

About 360Learning:

360Learning empowers Learning and Development teams to drive culture and growth through Collaborative Learning. Our learning platform combines collaborative tools with the power of an LMS, enabling high-growth companies to unlock learning based on collective expertise instead of top-down knowledge. 360Learning is the easiest way to onboard new employees, train customer-facing teams, and develop professional skills-all from one place. To find out more, please visit www.360learning.com

