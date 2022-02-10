A White Paper written by Áurea Capital Partners analyzes the integration of the European energy market to conclude that Spain is "facing a leadership opportunity and a unique geopolitical advantage that must be taken advantage of and accelerated." The creation of a National Energy Transition Fund, like that created by Norway for its oil industry, may help the country attract huge investment for clean energy.From pv magazine Spain A White Paper published by Áurea Capital Partners, a Madrid-based investment firm focused on renewable energy, analyzes the integration of the European energy market ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...