Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (CSE: TEVO) (FSE: 7RB) ("Tevano", or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Illuria Security, Inc. ("Illuria") is creating threat intelligence lab with CyHub Armenia, a collaborative environment focused on threat hunting, detection and analysis for defending against current and future cybersecurity threats in the Republic of Armenia.

Threat intelligence feed will be pulled from Illuria's technology - ProfilerX, and in integration with other community-based threat intelligence feeds and tools. The lab will contain traps/sensors that will be deployed at strategic locations, sandboxes for running attack simulations and tools for analysis and reporting.

The joint threat intelligence lab will provide early warning system and attack surface visibility, to help organizations and communities identify potential threats and risks and enhance system's security before similar attacks target their environments.

The cost and expense associated with the threat intelligence lab will be assumed by CyHub Armenia as set out in the memorandum of understanding between the parties announced on February 1, 2022.

CyHub Armenia, is the main cybersecurity hub in Armenia, a joint initiative of the World Bank, Armenian Government, Enterprise Incubator Foundation, National Polytechnic University of Armenia (NPUA), IBM, CISCO, Yerevan Computer Research and Development Institute (YCRDI), Innovative Solutions and Technologies Center (ISTC), will leverage Illuria's technology and host educational workshops focused on threat landscape visibility, threat detection, and security research.

The Threat Intelligence Lab will be housed at the CyHub Innovation Center Foundation in Yerevan, Armenia. The facility will bring together government, academia, and industry to collaborate on unique solutions for advanced security threats leveraging insights from Illuria's technologies and services.

"The Threat Intelligence Lab is Illuria's commitment to the Republic of Armenia and to the community to enhance the security posture and increase awareness of all public and private organizations," said Antranik Wartanian, CEO of Illuria. "Our work together will foster an ecosystem that will help build the next generation of security experts in the country."

About Tevano

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a technology company with custom and proprietary hardware and software technologies. Its subsidiary, Illuria Security, Inc. is an early-stage software development company whose technology involves active cyber deception to protect critical network systems of enterprise systems of all sizes. Using deception technology, Illuria's software seeks to solve the challenge of cyber-attacks by detecting threats, systematically deceiving attackers, and actively deterring attacks. Its subsidiary Tevano Systems Inc. is the developer of Health Shield, an AI-driven, electronic tablet that video displays a user with their body temperature and other information. It provides detailed reports of all scans done throughout an enterprise.

For more information, please visit www.tevano.com.

About CyHub Armenia



For more information, please vist www.cyhub.am

