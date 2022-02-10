- (PLX AI) - Lundbeck Chief Executive Officer Deborah Dunsire buys 3,385 shares in the company at DKK 147.46 per share.
|19,850
|20,020
|15:17
|19,870
|20,000
|15:17
|15:10
Lundbeck CEO Buys Shares for Half a Million DKK
|Mi
H. Lundbeck A/S GAAP EPS of DKK6.63, revenue of DKK16.3B
|Mi
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share split in Lundbeck (19/22)
|The following information is based on a press release from H. Lundbeck A/S
(Lundbeck) published on February 9, 2022 and may be subject to change.
The Board of Directors of Lundbeck has proposed that...
|Mi
H LUNDBECK A/S: Transactions with shares and linked securities in H. Lundbeck A/S made by executives and their closely associated parties
|Mi
Lundbeck Falls 2% as Vyepti Biggest Disappointment in Earnings Miss, Analysts Say
(PLX AI) - Lundbeck shares fell 2% in early trading, after the company's earnings came in just below estimates, with Vyepti the biggest disappointment, analysts said. • Vyepti sales for the full year...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|H LUNDBECK A/S
|19,845
|-2,05 %