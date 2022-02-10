Bitfury Group ("Bitfury" or the "Company"), the Bitcoin mining and crypto tech pioneer, today announced that Jonathan Gould has been appointed Chief Legal Officer. In this role, Mr. Gould manages the Company's core legal functions, provides strategic advice to management and the board, and engages with policymakers and regulators globally on behalf of Bitfury and its portfolio companies. He reports to Bitfury Chief Executive Officer Brian Brooks.

Over the past decade, Mr. Gould has emerged as one of the most important voices on financial law and policy in the United States. Most recently, Mr. Gould served as the Senior Deputy Comptroller and Chief Counsel at the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). In this role, Mr. Gould managed over 230 people and oversaw all of the agency's legal and licensing activities, including legal advisory services to banks and examiners, enforcement, litigation, agency administrative matters, legislative initiatives, the chartering of new banks, and changes in structure and activities of existing banks. He played a key role in the U.S. interagency bank regulatory process with his peers at the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Among his many achievements at the OCC, Mr. Gould led the agency's efforts to expand the scope of the national bank charter to encompass fintech and cryptocurrency activities, and he authored the OCC's pathbreaking guidance on stablecoins, crypto custody activities, and blockchain validator node functions.

Prior to joining the OCC, Mr. Gould served as Chief Counsel of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee and had senior roles at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, and Promontory Financial Group, an important financial services and fintech consultancy.

Mr. Brooks said, "Jonathan is an accomplished legal professional who brings two decades of experience in financial services law and regulation to Bitfury. His time sitting at the table for some of the most important policy conversations impacting the crypto industry in the United States will be extremely valuable as Bitfury endeavors to play a larger role in these conversations around the world. We are thrilled to have Jonathan on board as we seek to leverage our best-in-class technology and team to bring blockchain into the mainstream."

Mr. Gould said, "Blockchain technology represents a generational opportunity to not only build stronger financial services systems, but fundamentally reshape a number of industries globally. As one of the world's leading providers of large-scale digital asset infrastructure solutions, Bitfury is firmly at the center of this generational shift. I look forward to blending my legal, traditional finance, and crypto knowledge to help Bitfury and Web 3 continue to grow and flourish amidst an evolving policy and regulatory landscape."

Mr. Gould holds a bachelor's degree from Princeton University and a law degree from Washington and Lee University.

About Bitfury Group

Bitfury Group is the world's leading technology company unlocking the full value chain of Bitcoin and other digital assets. Bitfury has built on its heritage as one of the earliest Bitcoin miners and developers of mining equipment to create solutions for the future solutions such as the Crystal Blockchain advanced analytics platform, which helps law enforcement and private sector clients make crypto assets safer and more compliant; the LiquidStack immersion cooling business, which dramatically reduces data center energy usage and makes Bitcoin mining and high performance computing more environmentally sustainable; Axelera AI, which unlocks the potential of artificial intelligence with the world's most advanced AI technologies; and others. Our mission is to make the world more secure by innovating at every level of technology hardware, security, and software to put trust back into the equation. To learn more, visit https://bitfury.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006230/en/

Contacts:

Media

media@bitfury.com