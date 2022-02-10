Spinnova: SPINNOVA'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN AND WEBCAST ON 24 FEBRUARY, 2022

HELSINKI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnova Group publishes its financial statements bulletin for 1 January to 31 December, 2021 on Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 8.45 a.m. EET. The financial statements bulletin and presentation material will be available on the company's investor website at spinnovagroup.com after publishing.



Spinnova also arranges a full-year results webcast event on Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 11.30 EET, where Spinnova's CEO and co-founder Janne Poranen and CFO Ben Selby will comment on the company's January-December 2021 events and financial performance.



In addition, there will be a guest speaker, Chief Operating Officer Thomas Goegsig from ECCO.



There will be one webcast in English and a Finnish subtitled recording available within 24 hours on the investor website. The event is open to all investors and media representatives.



Webcast visitors are kindly asked to register for the event at:

https://spinnova.videosync.fi/fy2021-tulos

More information



Emmi Berlin

Head of Communications

Spinnova

emmi.berlin@spinnova.com

+358 400 903 260

