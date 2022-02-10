Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
WKN: A3CS01 ISIN: FI4000507595 
München
10.02.22
08:27 Uhr
10,730 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPINNOVA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPINNOVA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
10.02.2022 | 15:16
Spinnova: SPINNOVA'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN AND WEBCAST ON 24 FEBRUARY, 2022

HELSINKI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnova Group publishes its financial statements bulletin for 1 January to 31 December, 2021 on Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 8.45 a.m. EET. The financial statements bulletin and presentation material will be available on the company's investor website at spinnovagroup.com after publishing.

Spinnova also arranges a full-year results webcast event on Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 11.30 EET, where Spinnova's CEO and co-founder Janne Poranen and CFO Ben Selby will comment on the company's January-December 2021 events and financial performance.

In addition, there will be a guest speaker, Chief Operating Officer Thomas Goegsig from ECCO.

There will be one webcast in English and a Finnish subtitled recording available within 24 hours on the investor website. The event is open to all investors and media representatives.

Webcast visitors are kindly asked to register for the event at:
https://spinnova.videosync.fi/fy2021-tulos

More information

Emmi Berlin
Head of Communications
Spinnova
emmi.berlin@spinnova.com
+358 400 903 260

Spinnova - Sustainable textile materials, naturally

Spinnova transforms the way textiles are manufactured globally. Based in Finland, Spinnova has developed breakthrough technology for making textile fibre out of wood or waste, such as leather, textile or food waste, without harmful chemicals.

The patented SPINNOVA fibre creates zero waste and side streams or microplastics, and its CO2 emissions and water use are minimal. SPINNOVA materials are quickly biodegradable and circular. Spinnova is committed to using only sustainable raw materials such as FSC certified wood and waste.

Spinnova has received awards from e.g. the Fast Company, ISPO, Scandinavian Outdoor, ANDAM, Monocle and Marie Claire UK.

Spinnova's shares (SPINN) are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki First North Growth Market.

SPINNOVA home: www.spinnova.com
Corporate & IR site: www.spinnovagroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/spinnova/r/spinnova-s-financial-statements-bulletin-and-webcast-on-24-february--2022,c3504138

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18819/3504138/1533256.pdf

Press release (PDF)

© 2022 PR Newswire
