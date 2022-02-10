Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 10
[10.02.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.02.22
|IE000LZC9NM0
|20,196,840.00
|USD
|0
|163,705,054.13
|8.1055
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.02.22
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,555,880.00
|EUR
|0
|51,295,945.85
|9.2327
