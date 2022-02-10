Reports And Data: 3D Imaging Market Size To Reach USD 107.68 Billion In 2030 | Rising Adoption Of Cloud Computing, Coupled With Continuous Technological Advancements Are Driving Three-Dimensional Imaging Industry Revenue Growth - Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global three-dimensional (3D) imaging market size is expected to reach USD 107.68 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Extensive adoption of 3D printing technology in manufacturing industries is driving 3D imaging market revenue growth.

3D imaging popularity is increasing in both, industrial and consumer applications. Machine vision systems with 3D imaging enable faster and more accurate component inspection at manufacturing sites. 3D imaging provides greater image depth for consumer media, and can be used for a variety of purposes such as part analysis, measurement, and positioning. However, it becomes critical to design system with necessary performance and keeping environmental constraints in mind to achieve better results. Active or passive methods can be used to create 3D images. Active systems use time-of-flight, structured light, and interferometry techniques, which require high level of control in the filming environment, whereas, passive methods include refining depth using focus and light field.

Most 3D imaging providers offer cloud-based 3D imaging solutions that can aid in optimization of operations and automation of equipment maintenance. Other benefits include easy image data maintenance, cost-effectiveness, agility, flexibility, scalability, and effective management. Rising awareness regarding these benefits among end use industries is expected to drive adoption of cloud-based 3D imaging systems, thereby boosting market revenue growth. Companies prefer cloud-based 3D imaging solutions as these enable regional, cross-regional, and cross-country data recovery, as well as enables the companies to remain resilient in the event of a disaster.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 11 January 2022 , Alma Medical signed a collaboration agreement with contextflow, which is based in Vienna , with the goal of incorporating its innovative algorithm for the identification and interpretation of lung-specific image patterns in Computed Tomography (CT) scans into new digital health platform. Radiologists can integrate this artificial intelligence tool into clinical workflow, which is expected to increase productivity to a significant extent.

3D rendering segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. 3D rendering aids in maintaining consistency in marketing and branding over time, along with improving accuracy and providing precision measurement. Additionally, 3D rendering reduces design cycles, streamlines manufacturing processes, and speeds up product launch process. Additionally, users can easily modify and iterate on existing 3D renders with much greater ease and at a much lower cost by changing spaces and structures.

On-premises segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to rising awareness regarding benefits offered such as an internal network that can be accessed anytime, and enable users to have complete control and highest security, as data is stored locally. In addition, this service enables modification to server's hardware, thereby increasing flexibility and customizability according to storage needs.

Architecture segment revenue is expected to grow at a significantly high rate during the forecast period. 3D imaging is an essential component of architecture from the design stage to inspection stage. Some important benefits offered by this technology include verifying architecture of floors, walls, and buildings, increasing safety in hazardous areas, obtaining permanent records immediately or later, and reducing time frame. Furthermore, 3D imaging aids in establishment of permanent records that can be used immediately or in future, thereby increasing productivity and improving cost effectiveness.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rising consumer disposable income and increasing adoption of D technology in wide range of end-use industries. Majority of manufacturing companies in countries in the region are relying on various 3D design tools to develop and store product information. 3D rendering tools are being used by the media & entertainment industry to create advanced Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) effects that provide users and audiences with an interactive experience. Furthermore, data is used as an advanced analytics tool, providing firms with insights for future development and production of new technologies.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Google LLC, GE Healthcare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, TOMTEC Imaging Systems GmbH, Autodesk, Inc., Adobe Inc., Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Konica Minolta, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Panasonic Corporation.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global three-dimensional (3D) imaging market based on application, organization size, deployment mode, end-use, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Layout and animation



3D Modeling



3D Scanning



3D Rendering

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Large Enterprises



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

On-Premises



Cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

Aerospace & Defense



Sports



Media & Entertainment



Healthcare & Life sciences



Architecture

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Sweden





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Israel





Rest of MEA

