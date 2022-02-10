- (PLX AI) - Industrivarden FY net asset value SEK 143,500 million.
- • FY EPS SEK 61.57
|Industrivarden NAV per Share SEK 332 at Dec. 31
|Industrivärden, AB: Year-End Report 2021; January 1-December 31, 2021
|Industrivärden, AB: New number of votes and shares outstanding
|Industrivärden, AB: Nominating Committee's recommendation for Board of Directors ahead of the 2022 Annual General Meeting
|The Nominating Committee of AB Industrivärden proposes re-election of board members Pär Boman, Christian Caspar, Marika Fredriksson, Bengt Kjell, Fredrik Lundberg, Lars Pettersson and Helena Stjernholm...
|Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per December 31, 2021
|On December 31, 2021, net asset value was SEK 332 per share.
The closing price on December 30, 2021, was SEK 288.40 for the Class A shares and SEK 284.10 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm...
