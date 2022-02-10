The $87 million Kesses solar project, in Kenya's Rift Valley town of Eldoret, is set for completion by Spanish developer Alten this year.The Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) financed by the governments of the U.K., the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Sweden has provided a $35 million, 15-year loan towards the $87 million cost of a 40MW solar project planned in Kenya. The EAIF, which borrows from public and private lenders to on-lend finance for renewables projects in Africa, distributed the first installment of the loan, via South Africa's Standard Bank Group, in late December. Spanish ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...