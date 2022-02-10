

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Group reported pre-tax profit of 706.7 million euros in the financial year 2021, compared to negative 196.4 million euros in 2020. The Strip Steel and Trading business units made major contributions to the substantial improvement in profit.



In addition, the sections segment reported an outstanding result despite the massive increase in energy prices, and the Technology Business Unit also significantly lifted its pre-tax profit. The result also includes a contribution of 217.1 million euros from the participating investment in Aurubis AG accounted for at equity.



Looking ahead for the financial year 2022, the company expects a pre-tax profit (EBT) to be between 600 million euros and 750 million euros. It projects an increase in sales to just under 11 billion euros compared to 9.8 billion euros reported in 2021.







