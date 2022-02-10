DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Congestive Heart Failure Market to Showcase Eminent Growth at a 11.7% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential therapies such as OPC-61815, Omecamtiv mecarbil, Furoscix infusor, Revascor (Rexlemestrocel-L), CardiAMP cell therapy, tirzepatide, semaglutide, cimlanod, and others are expected to launch in coming years that may accelerate the growth of Congestive Heart Failure market. Currently approved products such as Entresto, Jardiance, Farxiga, and Verquvo will remain the major market driver and emerging treatments will act like catalyst for future market growth and may cater the existing unmet needs.

DelveInsight's " Congestive Heart Failure Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Congestive Heart Failure historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Congestive Heart Failure market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Congestive Heart Failure market report also proffers an analysis of the current Congestive Heart Failure treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Congestive Heart Failure Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Bayer, Merck, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Cytokinetics, Mesoblast, Novo Nordisk, scPharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Tenax Therapeutics, BioCardia, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Congestive Heart Failure treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Congestive Heart Failure treatment outlook. Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan), developed by Novartis, is a first-in-class angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitor approved and marketed for treating chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

developed by is a first-in-class angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitor approved and marketed for treating chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Entresto, Jardiance, Verquvo, Farxiga, and Corlanor are recently approved therapies for heart failure patients.

are recently approved therapies for heart failure patients. The congestive Heart Failure market will grow because of the ageing of the population, rising prevalence, evidence-based therapies, robust emerging pipeline, the recent approval of therapies and promising emerging therapies. Nevertheless, the availability of generic and off-label therapies, lack of confidence in diagnosis and management, and treatment failure to stimulate and follow society's goals and requirements may hamper the Congestive Heart Failure market growth.

Nevertheless, the of may hamper the Congestive Heart Failure market growth. Unlike any other indication here a lot of approved and effective treatments are available for patients. In next 10 years these currently approved product will find further acceptance and will be major market driver. Most of the emerging treatments are focusing on identifying a specific patient segments such as Patients With Post Myocardial Infarction Heart Failure, Worsening Heart Failure in Diabetes etc.

Congestive Heart Failure (also called heart failure) is a severe condition in which the heart does not pump blood efficiently.

DelveInsight estimates that the total diagnosed Heart Failure prevalent cases in the 7MM was found to be approx 12,600,000 in 2020.

The Congestive Heart Failure Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Prevalent Population of Heart Failure

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Heart Failure

Gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Heart Failure

Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Heart Failure

NYHA class-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Heart Failure

Type-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of Heart Failure

Diagnosed prevalent cases of Heart Failure with Ejection Fraction

Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Heart Failure associated with comorbidities

Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Market

Heart failure treatment currently depends on angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, angiotensin receptor II blockers, beta-blockers, and diuretics.

Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are essential medicines for managing heart failure. Some examples of ACE inhibitors are captopril, enalapril, ramipril, quinapril, lisinopril, and others.

Angiotensin-receptor II blocker (ARB) works similarly to ACE inhibitors. It helps in the relaxation of veins and arteries to lower the blood pressure and ease the process of the heart to pump blood. Some examples of ARBs are olmesartan, azilsartan, eprosartan, and valsartan, among others.

Beta-blockers are a class of drugs used to control heart failure symptoms that are made worse by some hormones called catecholamines. Some examples of beta-blockers are bisoprolol, carvedilol, and metoprolol, among others.

Diuretics are commonly prescribed as symptomatic relief for treating patients affected by heart failure. Some of them are chlorthalidone, ethacrynic acid (Edecrin), and furosemide (Lasix), among others.

Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan), developed by Novartis, is a first-in-class angiotensin receptor/neprilysin inhibitor approved and marketed for treating chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Jardiance by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly is a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults genital or perianal area, along with fever or malaise, to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and established cardiovascular disease and to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death plus hospitalisation for heart failure in adults with heart failure and reduce ejection fraction. It is approved in the US and EU for heart failure.

The Congestive Heart Failure market has considerable growth opportunities across all countries. The lack of a cure and the need for more effective therapies for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) provides an excellent opportunity to launch effective novel therapies and targeted treatments in the emerging pipeline to take over the current Congestive Heart Failure market.

Congestive Heart Failure Market Dynamics

The growth of the Congestive Heart Failure market will increase because of the emergence of several therapies with mechanisms such as SGLT1 and SGLT2 inhibitors, vasopressin V2-receptor antagonist, cardiac myosin activator, myeloperoxidase inhibitor, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist, GLP-1 receptor agonists, and others, along with cell therapies in the upcoming Heart Failure market. The approval of Verquvo, Jardiance, and Farxiga for HFrEF provides patients with more treatment options. Also, these give a ray of hope to other key players developing Congestive Heart Failure therapies that could provide fair competition to the existing approved and off-label therapies and take up a good share of the market. Moreover, the increased public awareness, improved access to health services, reimbursements, and financial support may boost the Congestive Heart Failure market and improve the market accessibility of the emerging drugs.

However, there is still no cure for Heart Failure, and the current market is mainly dominated by off-label therapies followed by the few approved therapies. Although various therapies are being used to treat HFrEF, they are not very effective in treating HFpEF, which is a primary unmet need for HFpEF patients who cannot access efficacious treatment for their condition. Moreover, Heart Failure patients suffer from a multi-faceted burden as the condition impacts the quality of life. And, the medical comorbidities associated with Heart Failure and financial costs to patients and the healthcare system are also significant problems.

Scope of the Congestive Heart Failure Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Congestive Heart Failure Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Congestive Heart Failure Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Congestive Heart Failure: Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly, Bayer, Merck, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Cytokinetics, Mesoblast, Novo Nordisk, scPharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Tenax Therapeutics, BioCardia, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

