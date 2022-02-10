MindMaze will continue its ground-breaking research into how its brain technology platform can boost safety and human performance in motorsport by partnering with Andretti Autosport in the US-based 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005705/en/

Andretti Autosport driver Romain Grosjean will carry MindMaze branding on his race suit, helmet and car during his 2022 INDYCAR campaign. (Photo: Business Wire)

MindMaze is a global leader in the development of neurotechnology that brings together advanced neuroscience, deep tech and innovative engineering to decode the brain and accelerate its ability to recover, learn and adapt.

Its Healthcare division is redefining the recovery potential of patients after stroke, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, through a universal digital therapeutics platform that maximises brain health and recovery across the continuum of care.

But its partnership with Andretti Autosport, one of the most successful racing teams in the USA and a multiple INDYCAR title winner, will shine a light on the work of MindMaze Labs and support the company's expansion into the US.

As the company's R&D division, its mission is to become the pillar on which the future of human computing will be built improving every aspect of life. Through its research programme, MindMaze will study how its brain technology platform can be used to improve motorsport safety and human performance.

"At MindMaze we are delighted to be partnering with Andretti Autosport for the upcoming INDYCAR campaign," MindMaze CEO Tej Tadi said. "On and off the track, Andretti Autosport is well known for continually raising the innovation bar. This makes them the perfect partner as we look to build the future of human performance in motorsport."

Andretti Autosport Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti is proud to start working with MindMaze and supporting its valuable research. He said: "We're proud to be a representative of MindMaze in the US and a part of the larger global brand they've built.

"I believe in raising awareness to the potential MindMaze brings to motorsport. It is essential we as a community continue to build interest in safety culture and that means we must bring in partners with the technology to develop advancements. MindMaze is capable of the innovation that will drive the marriage of safety, technology and sport."

Through its new partnership with Andretti Autosport, MindMaze will continue to work with its long-time brain health ambassador Romain Grosjean. The Frenchman will drive the team's No. 28 machine in the INDYCAR SERIES. He will carry MindMaze branding on his race suit, helmet and Honda-powered car.

Grosjean said: "I am very pleased that MindMaze will be joining Andretti Autosport and I for the upcoming INDYCAR season. I'm a big supporter of the work that MindMaze is doing in the neurotechnology space because I've seen some of their incredible results in the healthcare sector. I'm excited about the benefits in safety and performance that this partnership has the potential to unlock."

The first race of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES will be the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida on 25-27 February.

Editors notes:

About MindMaze

MindMaze is a global leader in the development of brain technology that brings together advanced neuroscience, deep tech and innovative engineering to decode the brain and accelerate its ability to recover, learn and adapt.

Its Healthcare division is successfully addressing some of neurology's biggest challenges including stroke, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease by building a universal platform for brain health, delivering digital assessments and neurotherapeutics across the continuum to maximize patients' recovery potential.

MindMaze Labs, the company's R&D division, is developing brain-inspired computing platforms to enable next-generation safety, performance and entertainment solutions across multiple industries.

About Andretti Autosport

Andretti Autosport, led by racing legend Michael Andretti, boasts a wide racing portfolio rooted in tradition and designed for success.

Under the banners of Andretti Autosport and Avalanche Andretti Formula E, the Indianapolis-based team fields multiple entries across the INDYCAR SERIES, Indy Lights, the FIA Formula E World Championship and the IMSA Prototype Challenge LMP3 division. The team also competes as Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Australian Supercars category through partnership with Walkinshaw Racing and United Autosports. Additionally, the team fields an entry in the Extreme E championship via Andretti United Extreme E.

The global racing enterprise boasts four INDYCAR SERIES championships, five Indy Light titles, one Pro Mazda championship, a Silver Class GT4 Championship and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500. The team also holds two X Games Gold Medals and five U.S. rallycross championships.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005705/en/

Contacts:

Phoebe Alix

pr@mindmaze.com