Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
WKN: A0NBLH ISIN: DK0060094928 
Tradegate
10.02.22
18:31 Uhr
91,18 Euro
-1,80
-1,94 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
Dow Jones News
10.02.2022 | 17:19
Ørsted completes 50 % divestment of Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm

DJ Ørsted completes 50 % divestment of Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted completes 50 % divestment of Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farm 10-Feb-2022 / 16:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

10.2.2022 16:45:45 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News

Further to our company announcement issued on 19 October 2021, Ørsted has today completed the 50 % divestment of the 900 MW German offshore wind farm Borkum Riffgrund 3 to funds managed by Glennmont Partners.

The information provided in this announcement does not change Ørsted's financial outlook for the 2022 financial year or the expected investment level announced for 2022.

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations Allan Bødskov Andersen + 45 99 55 79 96 IR@orsted.dk

Media Relations Tom Christiansen + 45 99 55 60 17 tomlc@orsted.dk About Ørsted A/S

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,836 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Borkum 3 divestment closing.pdf News Source: Ritzau

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2022 10:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
