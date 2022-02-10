BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Statement re Submission of Documents

DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc(LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:



Annual Report and Financial Statements (year ended 30 November 2021)

Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting



These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



10 February 2022

