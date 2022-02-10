- (PLX AI) - Euronext FY revenue EUR 1,298.7 million vs. estimate EUR 1,276 million.
- • FY EBITDA margin 58%
- • FY net income EUR 413.3 million
|Euronext FY EBITDA EUR 752.8 Million vs. Estimate EUR 746 Million
|Euronext publishes Q4 and full year 2021 results
|Euronext Dublin 2022 IPOready programme gets underway
|Euronext announces launch of AEX ESG Index to meet market's financial community's sustainable investment needs
|Euronext announces the launch of Tech Leaders, the segment dedicated to Tech companies, with a full suite of pre-IPO and post-IPO services
