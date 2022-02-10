Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.02.2022 | 18:28
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stadt Qingdao: In Qingdao: Explore the Spring Festival Vibe

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From paper-cutting to Jiaodong drums, from traditional New Year customs to reunion New Year's Eve dinner, foreign friends from Germany used unique perspectives to show the Chinese Spring Festival to the world, spread Chinese culture and share the treasured memories of Qingdao people.

Contact: Zhu Yiling
Tel: +86-532-85911619
Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity
Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245709/Qingdao_Logo.jpg
Video - https://youtu.be/P0Qgj5l5Yvg

Qingdao Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stadt Qingdao)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.