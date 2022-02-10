Integrated BioPharma, Inc.: Integrated BioPharma Reports Results for its Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

HILLSIDE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCQX:INBP) (the "Company" or "INBP") reports its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $14.6 million compared to $14.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $0.3 million or 2.1%. The Company had operating income for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 of $0.7 million and $1.2 million respectively.

Revenue for the six-month period ended December 31, 2021 was $27.3 million compared to $29.4 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2020, a decrease of $2.1 million or 7.1%. The Company had operating income for the six-month period ended December 31, 2021 of $1.3 million compared to operating income of $2.8 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company had net income of $1.0 million or $0.04 per share of common stock, compared with net income of $1.2 million or $0.04 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company's diluted net income per share of common stock for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $0.03 and $0.04 per share of common stock, respectively.

For the six-month period ended December 31, 2021, the Company had net income of $1.5 million or $0.05 per share of common stock, compared with net income of $2.3 million or $0.08 per share of common stock for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The Company's diluted net income per share of common stock for the six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $0.05 and $0.07 per share of common stock, respectively.

"While our revenue decreased by approximately 7% in the six-month period ended December 31, 2021 from six-month period ended December 31, 2020, our revenue from our two largest customers in our Contract Manufacturing Segment remained consistent; representing approximately 90% and 92% of total revenue in the six-month period ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively," stated the Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company, Riva Sheppard and Christina Kay. "Revenue in the six-month period ended December 31, 2021 was lower than the six-month period ended December 31, 2020 due to increased safety stock and consumer demands required by our customers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also believe the fear of slowdowns in production due to the pandemic were contributing factors in our six-month revenues ended December 31, 2020", the Co-CEO's further stated.

A summary of our financial results for the three months and six months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 follows:

INTEGRATED BIOPHARMA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)