

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Thursday, extending gains to a fifth straight session, as data showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. consumer price inflation supported the safe-haven commodity.



However, the prospects of the Federal Reserve resorting to a speedier pace of policy tightening to rein in inflation pushed up the dollar, which limited the yellow metal's uptick.



The dollar index climbed to 96.00 after the release of the inflation data, but gave up gains and dropped to 95.17 by noon before recovering to 95.42.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $0.80 at $1,837.40 an ounce, closing higher for the fifth consecutive session.



Silver futures for March ended up by $0.181 at $23.522 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.6595 per pound, up $0.0570 from the previous close.



The Labor Department's report showed consumer prices in January were up by 7.5% compared to the same month a year ago, reflecting the fastest annual growth since February of 1982. Economists had expected the annual rate of growth to reach 7.3%.



The faster year-over-year growth came as the Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.6% in January, matching the upwardly revised advance seen in December. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.5%, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.



The report showed core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also advanced by 0.6% in January, matching the increase seen in December. Economists had also expected core prices to rise by 0.5%.



The annual rate of growth in core prices accelerated to 6% in January from 5.5% in December, showing the biggest jump since August of 1982.



Another data from the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed another modest decrease in the week ended February 5th, falling to 223,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week's revised level of 239,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 230,000 from the 238,000 originally reported for the previous month.







