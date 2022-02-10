

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures settled higher on Thursday, gaining for a second straight day, as data showing a drop in crude inventories last week continued to support the commodity's prices.



Oil prices drifted lower after data from Labor Department showed a bigger than expected increase in U.S. consumer price growth, but regained lost ground after the dollar retreated from higher levels.



Concerns over a probable return of the Iranian oil supplies to the global markets limited oil's uptick.



As Iran nuclear deal talks enter the final stretch, investors fear that additional Iranian supplies alongside rising U.S. shale oil production would swing the balances into a sizeable surplus.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.22 or about 0.25% at $89.88 a barrel.



A report from OPEC that there is an upside potential in global oil demand as stronger economic growth and the easing of COVID restrictions make the near-term prospects for global oil demand bright.



The OPEC said in its monthly report that the near-term prospects for world oil demand are certaintly on the bright side as most world economies are expected to grow stronger.



The Energy Information Administration's report on Wednesday showed that U.S. crude inventories dropped by nearly 5 million barrels last week, the most for a week since October 2018 and three times the expected decline.







