Prothena Corporation plc: Prothena to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Webcast Conference Call on February 17, 2022

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company with a robust pipeline of investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a live audio conference call at 4:30 PM ET.



The conference call will be made available on the Company's website at www.prothena.comunder the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

To access the call via dial-in, please dial (888) 440-6385 (U.S. and Canada toll free) or +1 00 646-960-0180 (international) five minutes prior to the start time and refer to conference ID number 92750. A replay of the call will be available until March 3, 2022 via dial-in at (800) 770-2030 (U.S. toll free) or +00 1 647 362-9199 (international), Conference ID Number 92750.

Prothena Corporation plc is a late-stage clinical company with a robust pipeline of novel investigational therapeutics built on protein dysregulation expertise with the potential to change the course of devastating neurodegenerative and rare peripheral amyloid diseases. Fueled by its deep scientific expertise built over decades of research, Prothena is advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates for a number of indications and novel targets for which its ability to integrate scientific insights around neurological dysfunction and the biology of misfolded proteins can be leveraged. Prothena's pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and a number of other neurodegenerative diseases. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.prothena.com and follow the Company on Twitter @ProthenaCorp.

