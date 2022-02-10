

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $330.08 million, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $157.31 million, or $1.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $340.31 million from $320.28 million last year.



Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $330.08 Mln. vs. $157.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.97 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q4): $340.31 Mln vs. $320.28 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VERISIGN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de