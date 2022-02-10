

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Expedia Inc. (EXPE):



Earnings: $276 million in Q4 vs. -$412 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.70 in Q4 vs. -$2.89 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.69 per share Revenue: $2.28 billion in Q4 vs. $0.92 million in the same period last year.



