

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $58.0 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $14.9 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.9% to $990.1 million from $786.7 million last year.



Terex Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $58.0 Mln. vs. $14.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $990.1 Mln vs. $786.7 Mln last year.



