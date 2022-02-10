

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $313.1 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $235.5M, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $325.5M or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $2.95 billion from $2.57 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $313.1 Mln. vs. $235.5M. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.98 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.57 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

REPUBLIC SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de