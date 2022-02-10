

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $187.5 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $173.8 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212 million or $2.02 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $2.94 billion from $2.77 billion last year.



DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $187.5 Mln. vs. $173.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.79 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.94 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DAVITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de