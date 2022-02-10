

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $230.87 million, or $9.94 per share. This compares with $216.30 million, or $9.03 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.53 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $1.04 billion from $0.94 billion last year.



Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $230.87 Mln. vs. $216.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $9.94 vs. $9.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $10.08 -Revenue (Q4): $1.04 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year.



