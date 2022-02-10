- (PLX AI) - Mohawk Q4 net income USD 189 million.
- • Q4 adjusted net income USD 199 million
- • Q4 EPS USD 2.8
- • Q4 sales USD 2,800 million vs. estimate USD 2,720 million
- • Says sales driven by a robust residential new construction and remodeling environment
- • Says implementing price increases and have announced additional ones across our products and geographies
- • Says will continue to adjust our pricing as necessary and will recover our margins over time
